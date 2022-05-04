MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CIF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

