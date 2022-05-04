MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of CIF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.