MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.74.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.