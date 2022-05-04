MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,410,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 102,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,439,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

