MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE CXH opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

