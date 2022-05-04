MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 193.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

