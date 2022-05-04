Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

