Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

