MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $453.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $343.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

