MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $453.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $343.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.