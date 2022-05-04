Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $416.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,643 shares of company stock valued at $46,106 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.2% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 377,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

