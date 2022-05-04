Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 53.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

