Minerva Surgical (UTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Minerva Surgical to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTRS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

