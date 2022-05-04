Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

MFG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 973,496 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

