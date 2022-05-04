Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after buying an additional 64,614 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

