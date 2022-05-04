Morgan Stanley Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $88.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

UPST stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22. Upstart has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,041 shares of company stock worth $18,066,783 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

