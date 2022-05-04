Morgan Stanley Trims Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price to $88.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.
UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.
UPST stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22. Upstart has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,041 shares of company stock worth $18,066,783 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
