Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 141.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

