Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 472 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 12-month low of GBX 188 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

About Mpac Group (Get Rating)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

