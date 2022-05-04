Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
LON MPAC opened at GBX 472 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 12-month low of GBX 188 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.
About Mpac Group (Get Rating)
