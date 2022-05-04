Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares in the company, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after buying an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

