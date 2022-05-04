MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $37,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $18,457,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

