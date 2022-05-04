MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($204.21) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($257.89) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €221.73 ($233.40).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.10 ($207.47) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a one year high of €224.90 ($236.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €200.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €191.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

