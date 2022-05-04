MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.