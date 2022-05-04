MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
