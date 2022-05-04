MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$52.42 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$47.90 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.9000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

