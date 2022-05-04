Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $234.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $191.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,936,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James raised their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

