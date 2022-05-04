Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest wholesale distributor of tools, equipment, and supplies for the tire service and undervehicle repair industry in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Myers Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

