Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $178.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.24 million. Natera posted sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $779.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.70 million to $789.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $992.03 million, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Shares of NTRA opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

