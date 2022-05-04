National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

TSE ELD opened at C$12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880 over the last ninety days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

