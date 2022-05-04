National Bank Financial Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46.
About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
