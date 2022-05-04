National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.50. The firm had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.38 million.
