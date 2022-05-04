National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

