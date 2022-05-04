National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.85 Million

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) to post sales of $182.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.26 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $122.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $754.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $782.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $814.92 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $853.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NSA opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

