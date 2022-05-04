Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOACW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:NOACW opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88.
