NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.79).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.