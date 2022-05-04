NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.79).

NWG opened at GBX 220.70 ($2.76) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

