Needham & Company LLC Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FRSH. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,422 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Freshworks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

