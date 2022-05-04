NeoGames (NGMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect NeoGames to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 2.09. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 246,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NeoGames by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NeoGames by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NeoGames by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

