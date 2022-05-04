NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.86. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

