Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

