Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.04 million, a PE ratio of 392.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

