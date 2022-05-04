NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 237.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

