Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NML stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.