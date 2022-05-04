Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a twelve month low of 11.36 and a twelve month high of 20.76.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares during the period.
