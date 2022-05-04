Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $12.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $59.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 147,435 shares of company stock valued at $434,119 and sold 19,929 shares valued at $61,635. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STIM stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

