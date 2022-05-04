New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NGD stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 195.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 56.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in New Gold by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,761,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 928,773 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

