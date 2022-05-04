New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 9,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYMT stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 93.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYMT. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

