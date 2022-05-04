News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

NWSA opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. News has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.31.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

