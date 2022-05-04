NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $778.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Get NextDecade alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextDecade by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.