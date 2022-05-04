NEXT’s (NXT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 8,800 ($109.93) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($88.69) to GBX 6,900 ($86.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($97.44) to GBX 7,280 ($90.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($115.55) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,428.75 ($105.29).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,040 ($75.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($69.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($105.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,227.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,225.92.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

