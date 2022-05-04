Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Nikola has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nikola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 245,832 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nikola by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

