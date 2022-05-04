NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

