Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.960-$2.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.71-1.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

