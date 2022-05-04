Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a tender rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of NSR opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$672.95 million and a P/E ratio of -280.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.17.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

