Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$10.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$17.50 to C$10.75 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities restated a tender rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.67.

NSR stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$672.95 million and a P/E ratio of -280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.17. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -406.03%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

